MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Now Covered by Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MannKind from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

MannKind stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. MannKind has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.67 and a beta of 1.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MannKind will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Binder sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $30,026.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,075,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,654.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,047,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,719.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Binder sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $30,026.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,075,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,654.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,912. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

