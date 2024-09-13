Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $267.24

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $267.24 and last traded at $267.08, with a volume of 177405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average is $239.79.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

