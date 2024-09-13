Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Down to $16.40

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $15.70. Manchester United shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 104,423 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Manchester United from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Manchester United Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 68.53% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the second quarter worth $686,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 50.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,007,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,234,000 after buying an additional 2,700,337 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 10.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 377,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Stories

