Malibu Boats’ (MBUU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.
Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.7 %
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $51,800,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 94.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 409,574 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 231.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 312,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 218,378 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth about $4,866,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,661,000 after buying an additional 111,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
