Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $97.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.