Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $373.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.29.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

