Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $714,000 Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 78.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.57.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.7 %

TFX stock opened at $242.73 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $257.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

