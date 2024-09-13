Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $218.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

