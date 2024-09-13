Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,947,000 after buying an additional 897,954 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,410 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,689,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $162.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $164.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.