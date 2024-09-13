Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.36 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.14.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

