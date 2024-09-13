Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 200.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 452,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after buying an additional 170,254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day moving average of $91.16. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $110.04.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

