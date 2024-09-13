Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.77. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.