Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 88 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $161.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $162.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

