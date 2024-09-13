Maiar DEX Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.08 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $14.08 million and approximately $271,900.16 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,047.15 or 0.99994917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000321 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $263,324.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.