MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.78

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$19.78 and last traded at C$19.67, with a volume of 164584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAG
MAG Silver Stock Performance
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.