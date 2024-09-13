MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.78

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$19.78 and last traded at C$19.67, with a volume of 164584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.17.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.43.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.