MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.37

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 479979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

