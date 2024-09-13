Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.90

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.
Madison Pacific Properties Stock Down 1.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.35.
Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 117.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of C$11.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Madison Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile
Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.
