Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.52). 25,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 327,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.04 ($1.52).

Several brokerages recently commented on MACF. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Macfarlane Group from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £185.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,288.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 0.96 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,444.44%.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

