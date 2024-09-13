Lynn Mickleburgh Purchases 300,000 Shares of Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Stock

Appen Limited (ASX:APXGet Free Report) insider Lynn Mickleburgh bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,000.00 ($62,000.00).

Appen Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15.

About Appen

Appen Limited operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company provides a platform for the AI data development process.

