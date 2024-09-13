LWM Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.6% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $473.22 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.80.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.