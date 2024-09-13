Luminar Technologies’ (LAZR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.74.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Luminar Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.