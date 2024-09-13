Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Up 2.8%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $267.73 and last traded at $267.55. Approximately 436,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,126,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.94.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.