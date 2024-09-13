Luken Investment Analytics LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

