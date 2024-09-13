Luken Investment Analytics LLC Sells 71,459 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,459 shares during the quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

HYLS opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

