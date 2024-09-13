Luken Investment Analytics LLC Has $862,000 Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC decreased its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. FB Financial makes up approximately 0.4% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on FB Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.13.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

