Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.37

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. It offers ring and pair rings, necklaces, pendants, earrings, bangles and bracelets, charms, figurines, accessories, and other products of various materials comprising diamond, gold, platinum, jadeite, gemstone, pearl, and silver materials.

