Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 7,827,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 32,816,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

LCID has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lucid Group by 925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

