Lowland (LON:LWI) Declares GBX 1.60 Dividend

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lowland Trading Up 0.7 %

LON LWI opened at GBX 128.85 ($1.69) on Friday. Lowland has a 52 week low of GBX 103.25 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 135 ($1.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £348.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,172.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Lowland

In other news, insider Robert Robertson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £65,000 ($85,000.65). Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Lowland Company Profile

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

