Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $565.16 and last traded at $566.81. 88,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,057,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $568.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,001,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 179.6% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 266,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,413,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.