loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $69,836.76 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $69,836.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,220,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,299.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $1,113,804.16.

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $584,938.76.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $163,629.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $1,898,382.42.

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $734,243.28.

On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $773,824.32.

On Friday, June 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $106,835.92.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LDI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

