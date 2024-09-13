Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,387,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 9,315,017 shares.The stock last traded at $2.98 and had previously closed at $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LYG shares. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $36,252,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,221,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 389,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 72,477 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

