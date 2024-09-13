Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.46.

NYSE:LYV opened at $97.27 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $164,248.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,759.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $164,248.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,759.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

