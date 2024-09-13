Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) EVP Michael Rowles Sells 35,000 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE LYV opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.86. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

