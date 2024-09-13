Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Matthew Cole Sells 1,436 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,522.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.26. 21,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,676. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.45.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 13.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after buying an additional 58,529 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 444,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,244,000 after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.