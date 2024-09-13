Lista DAO Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $65.35 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Lista DAO has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $65.35 million and approximately $11.98 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lista DAO Profile

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,317,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 183,316,034.26514617 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.34558386 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $12,066,769.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

