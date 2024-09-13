Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Up to $8.90

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.90, but opened at $9.43. Liquidia shares last traded at $9.62, with a volume of 708,710 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $742.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 755.46% and a negative return on equity of 183.57%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidia Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,994,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,522,421.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,422 shares of company stock valued at $256,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

