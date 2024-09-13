LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 572.2% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

NXCLF stock remained flat at $1.11 during trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Get LIFULL Co.Ltd. alerts:

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $54.39 million for the quarter.

About LIFULL Co.,Ltd.

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.