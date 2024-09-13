Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading 11.1% Higher

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 1,805,623 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 623% from the average session volume of 249,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).
The company has a market cap of £14.96 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.08.
About Lexington Gold
Lexington Gold Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.
