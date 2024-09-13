LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.13 and last traded at $58.05. 54,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 236,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.12.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LendingTree by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 223,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

