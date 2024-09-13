Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.78.

Several analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEGN

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $13,487,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 14.1% during the second quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 98,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth about $2,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $50.72 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $70.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.