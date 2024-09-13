LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,400 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the August 15th total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,274.0 days.

LEG Immobilien stock remained flat at $104.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.45.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.96 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that LEG Immobilien will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

