Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.63. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 191 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVRO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lavoro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Lavoro
Lavoro Trading Down 2.3 %
Lavoro Company Profile
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lavoro
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.