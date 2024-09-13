Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.63. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 191 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVRO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lavoro to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lavoro in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lavoro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Lavoro Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $539.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

