Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 6,050 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $200,799.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50.

On Monday, July 15th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 291.11, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $35.40.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 412.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,567,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 228,428 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

