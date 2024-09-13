lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in August

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

lastminute.com Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LSMNF remained flat at C$23.85 during trading on Thursday. lastminute.com has a 52-week low of C$23.85 and a 52-week high of C$23.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.41.

lastminute.com Company Profile

lastminute.com N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates websites and mobile apps in approximately 20 languages and 58 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

