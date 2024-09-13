Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the August 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lasertec Price Performance
LSRCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.27. 98,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50.
Lasertec Company Profile
