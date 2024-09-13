Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 88.4% from the August 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Price Performance

LSRCY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.27. 98,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. Lasertec has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Lasertec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.