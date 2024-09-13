Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $167.98 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.12. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $96,753.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,381,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,741,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 855,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 29.8% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 227,374 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lantronix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 159,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 30.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 152,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

