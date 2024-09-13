Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Major Shareholder Bernhard Bruscha Sells 8,435 Shares

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $33,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,373,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,492,144. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bernhard Bruscha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantronix alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $96,753.96.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of Lantronix stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,374. The company has a market capitalization of $167.98 million, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.12. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Read Our Latest Report on LTRX

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 131,476 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 533,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.