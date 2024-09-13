LandWolf (SOL) Trading Up 64.1% Over Last 7 Days (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 64.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LandWolf (SOL) has a market capitalization of $22.46 million and approximately $706,198.46 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00261944 BTC.

LandWolf (SOL) Token Profile

LandWolf (SOL) was first traded on June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,843,248 tokens. The official website for LandWolf (SOL) is thereallandwolf.com. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,843,248.624407. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00212346 USD and is down -9.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $801,148.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandWolf (SOL) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

