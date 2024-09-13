Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Landstar System worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSTR. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.73.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR stock opened at $182.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $201.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.