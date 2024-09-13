Lancashire (LON:LRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $688.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 688 ($9.00) and last traded at GBX 675.40 ($8.83), with a volume of 417561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 668 ($8.74).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 781 ($10.21).
View Our Latest Report on Lancashire
Lancashire Trading Up 1.1 %
Lancashire Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,607.14%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Michael George Dawson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.98) per share, for a total transaction of £61,000 ($79,769.84). 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lancashire Company Profile
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lancashire
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.