Lancashire (LON:LRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $688.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 688 ($9.00) and last traded at GBX 675.40 ($8.83), with a volume of 417561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 668 ($8.74).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.68) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.46) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 781 ($10.21).

The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 636.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 622.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 25.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,607.14%.

In other news, insider Michael George Dawson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.98) per share, for a total transaction of £61,000 ($79,769.84). 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

